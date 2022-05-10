This is the world’s largest electric truck

The giant mine trucks are a source of pollution in an area where a renewable energy ecosystem can be created

That hydrogen is ideal for sustainable heavy transport is something that most specialists agree on. For something one of the brands that has been most involved in developing the gas that is released from the separation of the water molecule, Hyundai has put all of its hydrogen development efforts into a flora of trucks being tested across Europe since last year.

Now the news comes from South Africa: the UK-based mining multinational, Anglo-Americanhas presented in that country in the extreme south of Africa, a prototype of what will be the largest hydrogen-powered electric mining truck in the world.

Its system generates 2 MW of power and is capable of transporting a payload of 290 tons of cargo, in addition to its own weight, which is considerable due to its dimensions. will replace one fleet made up of 40 diesel vehicles each year they burn a million liters of fuel.

Project NuGen truck is electric powered by hydrogen fuel cell

Leaf Mogalakwena, is the world’s largest open pit platinum group metals mine. There the project NuGen intends to use the energy generated by a 140 MW solar plant to carry out the electrolysis process that is needed to split the water molecules and thus separate the green hydrogen, which will be used to power the fuel cell of these trucks. The project should be completed by 2026, with the expectation that between then and 2030, the company’s eight mines will be carbon neutral.

“We had to build was a complete ecosystem. A solar photovoltaic site, an electrolyzer and a refueling system to create a zero-emission transportation system”said Julian SolesHead of Technology Development, Mining and Sustainability at Anglo American.

And that is the question of hydrogen in regions where it could be applied, but there is no production and distribution network like the one that continues to expand in Europe. Once the hydrogen capture, separation, compression and storage cycle has been created the system works as really 100% sustainable.

Approximately 80% of their diesel consumption is done in the mines through the use of these large trucks. With the use of hydrogen, they will not emit greenhouse gases, while diesel does. The explanation for the sustainability of the cycle is that solar energy is used for the electrolysis of water, so there are no carbon emissions from its manufacturing process.

Anglo American, the mining company that builds them, has developed an ecosystem by which they separate hydrogen from oxygen through electrical energy generated by solar screens

The trucks will be equipped with several fuel cells that deliver up to 800 kW of power and that include platinum in their components. A package of intermediate batteries of 1.2 MWh is responsible for powering the electric motors of each unit.

It is no coincidence that the project takes place in South Africa. The country has made the use of hydrogen a strategic priority, as it presents an important opportunity for economic development, including the creation of new jobs and the contribution to meet the decarbonization goals that have been proposed.

