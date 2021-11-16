This is the worst drink for your liver (and no, it’s not alcohol)

Recent research has revealed that a certain type of drink could worsen liver health

The liver filters toxins from the body, which is why it is essential to keep this important organ healthy. Often, when it comes to liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol; however, a new one Research revealed that a completely different category of beverages than alcohol can damage this organ the most.

I study

The Framingham Heart Study, which started in the Boston region in 1948, has had a major influence on people’s lifestyle choices. Now, the researchers have posted an interesting update in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, based on the Framingham Heart Study.

The research team said they had conducted a “prospective observational study” starting around 2002, 1,636 were examined during this whole period. Patients reported the how often they drank the sugary drinks or soda, and the researchers evaluated the incidence of steatosis non-alcoholic liver disease, a condition in which excess fat is stored in the liver. This disease also may not lead to serious health complications but can cause liver enlargement and, consequently, pain.

The effect of sugary drinks on the liver

According to Framingham Heart Study, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can be prevented eliminating sugary drinks. This is because, as the researchers report, frequent users of sugary drinks (who reported drinking more than once a day to more than once a week) were two and a half times more likely to develop liver disease than to non-consumers. At the same time, i “occasional” consumers of sugary drinks (ie from once a month, to less than once a week) have nevertheless had a increased liver fat than non-consumers.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Source: NCBI

Could it be interesting for you: