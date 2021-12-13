This is the year of Ridley Scott: from “House of Gucci” to “The Last Duel” the masterpiece is served. Here are all the curiosities about the director’s latest films in the room





Finally, the latest work of Ridley Scott (author and director of highly acclaimed films such as “Alien“(1979),”Blade Runner “(1982),” The Gladiator “(2000) …):”House of Gucci“.

The film is shot entirely in Italy (the production is, in fact, a collaboration with the USA) and sees it as the protagonist Stefani Germanotta, in art Lady Gaga, in the role of Patrizia Reggiani, involved in the murder of her (ex) husband, tycoon of the great fashion house of the same name: Maurizio Gucci. The premiere, attended by the singer herself, has already taken place in Rome, and several cinemas across the country offer previews of the long-awaited film. by the director himself now more than a month ago: “The Last Duel “ based on the novel of the same name by Eric Jager (2004).

The story – drawn from real events – tells the truths of three characters regarding a rape trial that took place in the French Middle Ages. The three protagonists of this story are Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), the victim of violence; Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), her husband; and Jaques Le Gris (Adam Driver), the assailant. Divided into three chapters, the same events are told to us differently depending on who is experiencing them.

Jean, the first to narrate (indirectly), portrays himself as a valiant hero who has been taken away by Jeaques an old friend and their lord, Count Pierre d’Alençon (Ben Affleck).

Then comes the moment of arrogance Jacques, who despite Jean’s irascible and ungrateful character always shows himself humble and benevolent with him, even when he falls in love with his wife and they have a carnal relationship (which he sees consenting). The truth of Marguerite is the last one that is told to us and shows us a reality of the facts very different from the previous ones. An impeccable job by the cast, which gives us a heartfelt and studied interpretation.

Not an easy role, the one they had to face, being the character played by each one, different in each story. The script is also excellently structured: the story manages to keep the viewer clinging to the chair despite starting over three times in exactly the same spot. Scott manages to tell the truth in a frank and crude way, striking at the heart of the viewer without mercy. In summary it is House of Gucci that The Last Duel they are two films to watch and enjoy in the dark of the cinema that has finally reopened to make us relive intense emotions

Valentina Iacone