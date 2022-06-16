This is the Zara outfit that Selena Gomez wore to Britney Spears’ wedding

It’s been a week since Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding. The couple said “yes, I do” last Thursday, June 9, in an intimate ceremony held at her mansion in Thousand Oaks (California). A link that was attended by about 60 guests who celebrated the love of the singer and the Iranian model and physical trainer.

The bride shone with a spectacular design created by Donatella Versace. A dress made in a delicate white silk cady that had a bateau neckline that wrapped around Britney’s shoulders and that in the part of her back had a line of pearl buttons. A creation, in which more than 700 hours of work were invested, which the artist wore with a veil of four and a half meters of silk tulle, tulle gloves decorated with pearls and white satin shoes.



From left to right: Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore Instagram @donatella_versace

The looks of the guests also caught the attention. Paris Hilton opted for a black sequined design with cut out by Versace; Donatella Versace wore a light blue dress with side ruched detail and asymmetric hem; Madonna wore a colorful tunic dress with fishnet stockings; Drew Barrymore, a voluminous brown dress by Valentino, and Selena Gomez made a difference with a suit of jacket and pants signed by Zara.



Selena Gomez with Paris Hilton at Britney Spears’ wedding Instagram @parishilton

The singer and actress demonstrated that brand designs low cost They can be perfectly worn to a music star wedding. the protagonist of Only murders in the building dared with the color Klein blue, one of the shades that has returned with force, to cause a sensation in the link.

Gomez wore a total look which belongs to the new party and tailoring collection of the Inditex flagship. A set consisting of a blazer oversized with a lapel collar, high-waisted straight pants with side pockets and a bustier with a straight neckline that left the shoulders uncovered and has marked seams.



Britney Spears with Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez at her wedding party Instagram @drewbarrymore

A minimalist and classic style, which is still available in Zara’s online store, which she wore with strappy heels and platform sandals in black and XXL hoop earrings. As for her beauty look, Selena opted for her loose hair and very natural makeup, with a smoky eyes very soft in grayish tones and nude lips.

In the images published on Instagram by Britney, it implies that she did not know the actress in person. “She is prettier in person, if that is possible,” wrote the interpreter of Toxicwho also explained that he had danced with Paris Hilton and that he had kissed Madonna again.



Lapel collar blazer (79.95 euros) Zara



Bustier with a straight neckline and marked seams (29.95 euros) Zara