This is Tim Cook’s email to all Apple employees about the Ukrainian conflict

Tim Cook has sent an email to all the employees of Manzana addressing the Ukrainian conflict. In the text, he explains all the actions that they are taking as a company, confirming the pause in product sales in Russia and that they have disabled the download of apps from RT and Sputnik in the App Store.

They also confirm that they have disabled ApplePay inside Russia and who have started donations to humanitarian causes and aid to refugees who have had to leave their homes, their cities or their countries.

This is the email in its entirety, translated:

I want to take a moment to talk about the crisis in Ukraine.

I know I speak for everyone who works at Apple when I express my concern for those affected by the violence. With each new image of families fleeing their homes and citizens fighting for their lives, we understand how important it is for people around the world to unite behind La Paz.


