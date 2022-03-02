This is Tim Cook’s email to all Apple employees about the Ukrainian conflict

Tim Cook has sent an email to all the employees of Manzana addressing the Ukrainian conflict. In the text, he explains all the actions that they are taking as a company, confirming the pause in product sales in Russia and that they have disabled the download of apps from RT and Sputnik in the App Store.

They also confirm that they have disabled ApplePay inside Russia and who have started donations to humanitarian causes and aid to refugees who have had to leave their homes, their cities or their countries.

This is the email in its entirety, translated:

I want to take a moment to talk about the crisis in Ukraine.

I know I speak for everyone who works at Apple when I express my concern for those affected by the violence. With each new image of families fleeing their homes and citizens fighting for their lives, we understand how important it is for people around the world to unite behind La Paz.

Apple is donating to humanitarian causes and offering aid in the currently unfolding refugee crisis. We are also working with allies to assess what else we can do. I know many of you are eager to find ways to support, and we want to help you amplify the impact of your donations.

Starting today, for every dollar donated, Apple will give two to eligible organizations. In addition, we will also do it with all those made since last February 25.

We are also working to support our teams in Ukraine and throughout the region. We have been in contact with every employee, helping them and their families in every way possible. Members of our Ukrainian teams located outside the country who need support, please contact [email eliminado]. And any employee who needs support, please visit the internal human resources website to access available resources.

As a company, we are taking additional actions. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week we stopped all exports to our sales channels in the country. ApplePay and other services have been limited. The apps of RT and Sputnik have been blocked in app store outside of Russia. We have also disabled traffic and incident features in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a security measure for citizens of the country.

We will continue to assess the situation and will be in communication with the relevant governments on the actions that we must take.

This is a moment of union, of courage, and it reminds us that we must never lose sight of the humanity we share. In these difficult times, it is comforting to know that we are united in a commitment to each other, to users and to be a force for good in the world.