This is us 5, when it will be released: official date and plot

This is us 5 | The family drama narrated on three time frames will debut very soon on Amazon Prime Video: official date and previews

From Tuesday November 24, the channel Fox will air the fifth season of This is us. In the United States, the new cycle debuted on Tuesday October 27 on the issuer NBC. The debut has been postponed by about a month compared to previous seasons, which usually inaugurated their broadcast at the end of September. The American network NBC has announced that the family drama will be renewed for another three seasons. The series will air, therefore, at least until 2022 and will be available on Amazon Prime Video from November 24, 2021.

The platform has entered into with the production house 20th Century Fox TV an exclusive agreement for streaming distribution for our country. Episodes of the fifth season will be sixteen. Therefore, two episodes will be missing compared to the previous ones. In the cast of the fifth season of This Is Us we find the interpreters of the members of the Pearson family: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, Lyric Ross, Griffin Dunne, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas.

This is us 5, plot and previews of the new season

The fifth chapter of This Is Us will tell the story of the family Pearson. The story unfolds through flashback on the origins of the family e flashforward that reveal the destinies of the Pearsons. The new cycle will resume from the big quarrel that broke out between Randall And Kevin, while Kate And Toby they intend to enlarge their family. In addition, we will discover further developments on the disease of Rebecca and the fate of the uncle Nicky.

In the new episodes of the series, the global pandemic it is a topic that is taken up several times. The creator Dan Fogelman he wanted to include the health emergency COVID-19 in the stories of the fifth season. The actor Sterling K. Brown revealed that the new season will also focus on the past of Randall, linked to the family again. While Chrissy Metz announced that the public will find out why Kate has started using food as a resilience mechanism.