This is Whale, the curious Korean Google web browser

In that section of curious things that no one cares about, but which we echo from time to time is Whale, the Korean Google web browser…which is obviously available for Linux. At least for Ubuntu, albeit officially. unofficially…

Whale is one of the many projects of Naver, a subsidiary of the South Korean NHN Corp. that can be considered as the Google of that part of the world. Among its many products and services, it has its own search engine, a news agency, a blogging platform, a television channel, email… and Whale, a web browser available for PC and Android that isn’t bad at all.

In fact, it’s very good. But don’t get excited: it’s no better than Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera or Vivaldi when it comes to performance and features. In this regard it should be noted that Whale is based on Chromium, how could it be otherwise, although it is a proprietary development. That and the fact that it is so and so Korean takes away almost all the interest in considering it as an alternative to what we already have in these parts, but…

But it is still curious for those of us who like web browsers, to see how they evolve and compete with each other, copying, improving, etc. Yes, many maintain that the only competition is between Firefox and the rest, but there are many of us who don’t see it that way, and the truth is that the ‘battle’ is lately more lively than ever… thanks to ChromiumNeedless to add, because what is said Mozilla, has participated little in the most recent web innovation.

Now when I say that we are many others who do not see it as the ‘lovers’ of Firefox see it, I mean the competition as such, that, just as most users don’t care if the web is written in HTML or whatever, they don’t care that a browser is based on Chromium, which regardless of who it weighs is free software, but performance and features that this browser provides… and in some cases, the license, that also matters.

In Whale’s case, it has everything you’d expect from a modern Chromium-based browser: it runs like a bullet, it supports Chrome extensions, even though it has its own extension store, it comes with an ad blocker, mouse gestures , screenshots, all the usual options… and, of course, data synchronization between devices. Until integrated videoconference in the style of Brave. Also a side panel that seems to be one of its most outstanding features.

The side panel is reminiscent of that of Opera or, almost more, that of Vivaldi: it is not a mere prop, but Whale downloads a lot of functionality there: a shortcut to Naver; integration with messaging services such as Facebook or Line; a toolbox with a clock, alarm, calculator, calendar, currency converter…; a “scrapbook”, something similar to the collections in Microsoft Edge or the Pinboards in Opera, where you can store and manage your screenshots; a panel of bookmarks the sea of ​​rigged; translation services and online music, comics… In addition to allowing you to anchor the pages you want, which will be seen in their mobile version.

Other exclusive features of Whale is the home page, which by default shows the typical visual bookmarks and two clocks, one analog and one digital, who knows why, as well as drop-down menus with quick access to favorite sites and a kind of a simple to-do list, all of which can be customized, both the background images and the different pages and widgets that contain.

And the dual tab, a function that is also very reminiscent of those found in Vivaldi or Firefox, but in Whale it is even more visible. It is a feature with a descriptive name that allows you to open a second page with one click, dividing the available screen and facilitating multitasking in the browser itself.

A curious fact about Whale? Despite what was said before, the browser is presented quite well adapted to Spanish, with almost all of its interface and options translated and even with language support that encompasses the spell checker, which isn’t bad. Perhaps that is why the default search engine is Google and not Naver’s own. In any case, if one part will be done thanks to Chromium, the other smells like someone will be helping them translate the browser.

In short, Whale is a browser to say the least and yes, it is available for Linux… as are so many others that we almost never talk about. Does anyone remember Maxthon? That no longer, but there are the Yandex, Deepin is developing his own and includes it in his distro for several versions, and a few more, almost all derived from Chromium. That said, the big ones in the market are plenty to satisfy the needs of the ordinary user.

If you are still interested in trying it, you can download Whale for Ubuntu, but you will also find it elsewhere, for example, in AUR, for Arch Linux and derivatives, although it is very outdated.

Here, you already know, Firefox is still number one, a real anomaly that is going to decline, but that refuses to adapt to reality; and then there’s Brave; Vivaldi; o Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Opera; and even Chromium… And many other smaller and rarer ones, including Whale.