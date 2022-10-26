This Is What 26 Kids From Movies From The 2000s And 2010s Look Like Now
1.
This is what Tyler Posey looked like in Dream of love (2002):
This is what Tyler Posey looks like now:
two.
This is what Freddie Highmore looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):
This is what Freddie Highmore looks like now:
3.
This is what Jordan Fry looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):
Four.
AnnaSophia Robb in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) looked like this:
…and in The magic world of Terabithia (2007):
5.
This is what Taylor Parks looked like as Little Inez in hairspray (2007):
This is what Taylor Parks aka Tayla Parx looks like now:
6.
This is what Rachel Covey looked like in Nice to meet you (2007):
This is what Rachel Covey looks like now:
7.
This is what Storm Reid looked like in A travel in the time (2018):
This is what Storm Reid looks like now:
8.
This is what Amandla Stenberg looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):
This is what Amandla Stenberg looks like now:
9.
This is what Willow Shields looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):
This is what Willow Shields looks like now:
10.
This is what Quvenzhané Wallis looked like in a wonderful girl (2012):
This is what Quvenzhané Wallis looks like now:
eleven.
This is what Raini Rodríguez looked like in mall hero (2009):
This is what Raini Rodríguez looks like now:
12.
This is what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looked like in Really love (2003):
This is what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looks like now:
13.
This is what Olivia Olson looked like in Really love (2003):
This is what Olivia Olson looks like now:
14.
This is what Jaden Smith looked like in karate Kid (2010):
This is what Jaden Smith looks like now:
fifteen.
This is what Khleo Thomas looked like in The Mystery of the Diggers (2003):
This is what Khleo Thomas looks like now:
16.
This is what Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in Hugo (2011):
This is what Asa Butterfield looks like now:
Plus, this is how Chloë Grace Moretz looked in (500) days with her (2009):
This is what Chloë Grace Moretz looks like now:
17.
This is what Griffin Gluck and Bailee Madison looked like in A wife and lie (2011):
This is what Griffin Gluck looks like now:
This is what Bailee Madison looks like now:
18.
This is what Joey King looked like in Ramona and Beezus (2010):
This is what Joey King looks like now:
19.
This is what Madison Pettis looked like in training dad (2007):
This is what Madison Pettis looks like now:
twenty.
This is what Nicole Crimi looked like in heavy girls (2004):
This is what Nicole Crimi looks like now:
twenty-one.
This is what Jonah Bobo looked like in Zathura (2005):
This is what Jonah Bobo looks like now:
22.
This is what Jenna Boyd looked like in Inseparable friends: The brotherhood of traveling pants (2005):
This is what Jenna Boyd looks like now:
23.
This is what Abigail Breslin looked like in Little Miss Sunshine (2006):
This is what Abigail Breslin looks like now:
24.
This is what Spencer Breslin looked like in The cat
This is what Spencer Breslin looks like now:
25.
This is what Christa B. Allen looked like in Like I’m 30 (2004):
This is what Christa B. Allen looks like now:
26.
This is what Sean Marqutte looked like in Like I’m 30 (2004):
And this is what Sean Marquette looks like now:
This post was translated from English.