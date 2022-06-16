Entertainment

This Is What 26 Kids From Movies From The 2000s And 2010s Look Like Now

Alone here thinking about Zero from The Mystery of the Diggers for the rest of the day…

1.

This is what Tyler Posey looked like in Dream of love (2002):

Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Tyler Posey looks like now:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

two.

This is what Freddie Highmore looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):

Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Freddie Highmore looks like now:

3.

This is what Jordan Fry looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Four.

AnnaSophia Robb in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) looked like this:

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

…and in The magic world of Terabithia (2007):

Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is how it looks now:

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

5.

This is what Taylor Parks looked like as Little Inez in hairspray (2007):

New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Taylor Parks aka Tayla Parx looks like now:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

6.

This is what Rachel Covey looked like in Nice to meet you (2007):

Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Rachel Covey looks like now:

7.

This is what Storm Reid looked like in A travel in the time (2018):

Photo Credit: Atsushi Nishijima / Â©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

This is what Storm Reid looks like now:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

8.

This is what Amandla Stenberg looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):

This is what Amandla Stenberg looks like now:

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

9.

This is what Willow Shields looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):

This is what Willow Shields looks like now:

10.

This is what Quvenzhané Wallis looked like in a wonderful girl (2012):

Fox Searchlight / Â©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Quvenzhané Wallis looks like now:

Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

eleven.

This is what Raini Rodríguez looked like in mall hero (2009):

Sony Pictures / Â©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Raini Rodríguez looks like now:

12.

This is what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looked like in Really love (2003):

This is what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looks like now:

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

13.

This is what Olivia Olson looked like in Really love (2003):

This is what Olivia Olson looks like now:

14.

This is what Jaden Smith looked like in karate Kid (2010):

Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Jaden Smith looks like now:

fifteen.

This is what Khleo Thomas looked like in The Mystery of the Diggers (2003):

This is what Khleo Thomas looks like now:

16.

This is what Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in Hugo (2011):

Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Asa Butterfield looks like now:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for USA

Also, this is what Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in (500) days with her (2009):

Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Chloë Grace Moretz looks like now:

Gregg Deguire/WireImage

17.

This is what Griffin Gluck and Bailee Madison looked like in A wife and lie (2011):

Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Griffin Gluck looks like now:

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

This is what Bailee Madison looks like now:

18.

This is what Joey King looked like in Ramona and Beezus (2010):

20thcentfox/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Joey King looks like now:

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

19.

This is what Madison Pettis looked like in training dad (2007):

Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Madison Pettis looks like now:

twenty.

This is what Nicole Crimi looked like in heavy girls (2004):

This is what Nicole Crimi looks like now:

twenty-one.

This is what Jonah Bobo looked like in Zathura (2005):

Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Jonah Bobo looks like now:

22.

This is what Jenna Boyd looked like in Inseparable friends: The brotherhood of traveling pants (2005):

Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Jenna Boyd looks like now:

23.

This is what Abigail Breslin looked like in Little Miss Sunshine (2006):

Fox Searchlight / Â©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Abigail Breslin looks like now:

Steve Granitz/WireImage

24.

This is what Spencer Breslin looked like in The cat

Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is what Spencer Breslin looks like now:

25.

This is what Christa B. Allen looked like in Like I’m 30 (2004):

This is what Christa B. Allen looks like now:

26.

This is what Sean Marqutte looked like in Like I’m 30 (2004):

And this is what Sean Marquette looks like now:

This post was translated from English.

