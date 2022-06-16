This Is What 26 Kids From Movies From The 2000s And 2010s Look Like Now
Alone here thinking about Zero from The Mystery of the Diggers for the rest of the day…
1.
This is what Tyler Posey looked like in Dream of love (2002):
This is what Tyler Posey looks like now:
two.
This is what Freddie Highmore looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):
This is what Freddie Highmore looks like now:
3.
This is what Jordan Fry looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):
Four.
AnnaSophia Robb in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) looked like this:
…and in The magic world of Terabithia (2007):
This is how it looks now:
5.
This is what Taylor Parks looked like as Little Inez in hairspray (2007):
This is what Taylor Parks aka Tayla Parx looks like now:
6.
This is what Rachel Covey looked like in Nice to meet you (2007):
This is what Rachel Covey looks like now:
7.
This is what Storm Reid looked like in A travel in the time (2018):
This is what Storm Reid looks like now:
8.
This is what Amandla Stenberg looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):
This is what Amandla Stenberg looks like now:
9.
This is what Willow Shields looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):
This is what Willow Shields looks like now:
10.
This is what Quvenzhané Wallis looked like in a wonderful girl (2012):
This is what Quvenzhané Wallis looks like now:
eleven.
This is what Raini Rodríguez looked like in mall hero (2009):
This is what Raini Rodríguez looks like now:
12.
This is what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looked like in Really love (2003):
This is what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looks like now:
13.
This is what Olivia Olson looked like in Really love (2003):
This is what Olivia Olson looks like now:
14.
This is what Jaden Smith looked like in karate Kid (2010):
This is what Jaden Smith looks like now:
fifteen.
This is what Khleo Thomas looked like in The Mystery of the Diggers (2003):
This is what Khleo Thomas looks like now:
16.
This is what Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in Hugo (2011):
This is what Asa Butterfield looks like now:
Also, this is what Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in (500) days with her (2009):
This is what Chloë Grace Moretz looks like now:
17.
This is what Griffin Gluck and Bailee Madison looked like in A wife and lie (2011):
This is what Griffin Gluck looks like now:
This is what Bailee Madison looks like now:
18.
This is what Joey King looked like in Ramona and Beezus (2010):
This is what Joey King looks like now:
19.
This is what Madison Pettis looked like in training dad (2007):
This is what Madison Pettis looks like now:
twenty.
This is what Nicole Crimi looked like in heavy girls (2004):
This is what Nicole Crimi looks like now:
twenty-one.
This is what Jonah Bobo looked like in Zathura (2005):
This is what Jonah Bobo looks like now:
22.
This is what Jenna Boyd looked like in Inseparable friends: The brotherhood of traveling pants (2005):
This is what Jenna Boyd looks like now:
23.
This is what Abigail Breslin looked like in Little Miss Sunshine (2006):
This is what Abigail Breslin looks like now:
24.
This is what Spencer Breslin looked like in The cat
This is what Spencer Breslin looks like now:
25.
This is what Christa B. Allen looked like in Like I’m 30 (2004):
This is what Christa B. Allen looks like now:
26.
This is what Sean Marqutte looked like in Like I’m 30 (2004):
And this is what Sean Marquette looks like now:
