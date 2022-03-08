This is what a remake of GTA IV would look like in 4K and with Ray Tracing

The great franchises of Rockstar Games, such as Grand Theft Auto, are destined to continue reaping great successes over the years in the company of the new generation of consoles and PCs. So while we know that GTA 6 is in full development and GTA V will receive its improved version for Xbox Series X | S in a few days, the colleagues at Digital Dreams have imagined what a remake of GTA IV would look like in 4K and with Ray Tracing. Sounds great, doesn’t it?

Although, for many months, different rumors have indicated that a possible remake or gta iv remaster could arrive in the next few years in the style of GTA Trilogy, which would be great news for fans of the franchise, since the installment starring Nico Bellic has always been much loved. But while we wait for this to come true at some point, we’ve now been able to take a look at what a GTA IV remake could look like on an Xbox Series X.

Filtered new details of GTA IV Remastered that would arrive in 2023

This video shows us a recreation of the Grand Theft Auto IV map with the GTA V engine, improving of course, the lighting with Pascal Gilcher’s RayTraced for ReShade and the latest version of the Awesomekills Graphics mod that brings realistic graphics to the open world game. Pascal Gilcher RayTraced for ReShade does not introduce real Ray Tracing, but has the advantage that it can be used in any game and with any GPU. Would you think it would be great to enjoy a remake of GTA 4 as we have seen in the video? We read you!