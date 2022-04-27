This is what actress Margot Robbie looks like as a Barbie doll

The doll Barbie has fascinated many generations and movies have been made in which he lives various adventures, however, a movie had never been made live action of the iconic doll, now it’s on its way! Last Tuesday, April 26, during the CinemaCon event, the first photograph of the actress was released. margot robbie characterized as Barbie because he will star in the tape live action of this popular doll.

The Warner Bros company surprised fans and non-fans of Barbieby sharing through social networks the promotional image of the live action from

Barbie

which went viral on social media. In the photograph appears the Australian margot robbie sporting a big smile inside a pink convertible car, the characteristic color that the doll wears.

Barbie. July 21, 2023. Only in theaters

When will the Barbie movie be released?

The movie live action from Barbie It will hit theaters on July 21, 2023. So far no official trailer has been released.

What will the Barbie movie be about?

The story of the movie

Barbie

chronicles the life of a doll who lives in Barbieland and is kicked out into the real world for not being perfect enough.

The movie of Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures; The cast includes Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman and Simu Liu. The film will also star Ryan Gosling, who will play the famous Ken.

During CinemaCon, margot robbie said Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication during childhood, he also noted that it empowers children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from a princess to a president.

