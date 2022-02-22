This is what Adamari López’s abdomen looks like after her remarkable weight loss

Adamari López amazes her fans with images that show how her figure has turned out after losing 20 kilos. Her change in her lifestyle has resulted in the driver looking great, thanks to her healthy eating and performing a daily exercise routine.

The greatest physical transformation of Adamari Lopez It came after he separated from the Spanish dancer Toni Costa. Some sources say that the presenter underwent endoscopic gastric sleeve surgery to obtain this surprising result in her silhouette.

