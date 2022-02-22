This is what Adamari López’s abdomen looks like after her remarkable weight loss

Adamari López amazes her fans with images that show how her figure has turned out after losing 20 kilos. Her change in her lifestyle has resulted in the driver looking great, thanks to her healthy eating and performing a daily exercise routine.

The greatest physical transformation of Adamari Lopez It came after he separated from the Spanish dancer Toni Costa. Some sources say that the presenter underwent endoscopic gastric sleeve surgery to obtain this surprising result in her silhouette.

with his new body Adamari Lopez She was encouraged to wear a bikini on her last mini vacation in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. Upon her arrival on the Caribbean coast of Colombia, the host paid a visit to a very special person in her life, Carmencita, a lady who worked with the presenter’s family a few years ago.

This time, while walking on the beach, Adamari Lopez she ran into a group of girls who invited her to hang out with them during a bachelorette party. The photos were immediate and in a short time they had already been shared on social networks.

In the images you see Adamari Lopez Together with a young admirer, they both wear a white bikini with gold slippers and floral decorations in their hair. In the image you can see the completely flat abdomen of the driver with some flaccidity at the height of the navel caused by the rapid decrease of 20 kilograms in weight.

Image: The Herald

Experts say that with this method of weight loss, patients are usually left with flaccidity in the abdomen as seen in the image of Adamari Lopez. However, many people who lose a lot of weight tend to stay this way too. With Tony Costa He has a young daughter with whom both the father and the driver share quality time.