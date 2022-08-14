This is what Amanda Seyfried looked like in Nine Lives

At the beginning of 2005 and with barely 19 years, amanda seyfried He was part of the star cast of nine livesmovie directed by Rodrigo Garcia Barcha. It was released a few months after heavy girls and that is why the look of the actress is quite similar to that of the character of Karen Smith.

amanda seyfried was born on December 3, 1985 and from a very young age she proved to be interested in the world of artistic expression. At 11 she made her debut as a model and in 1999 she was already part of television thanks to the series As The World Turns.

After a series of minor jobs that helped her gain experience, in 2004 Amanda received the first great opportunity of her life: she was selected to play Karen Smith in Mean Girls (heavy girls).

In this teen comedy, Seyfried shared a cast with actresses like Lindsay Lohan Y Rachel McAdams and achieved recognition that is partly due to his talent and partly to the success of the film worldwide.

Just a few months later, she proved that as an actress she can also excel in independent films. Nine Lives (known in Spanish as nine lives) is the clearest proof of this.

Nine lives: why you have to see the movie in which Amanda Seyfried acts

nine lives is one of the first feature films made by the Colombian filmmaker Rodrigo Garcia Barchawho is known to be the son of the writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez and for having worked on series like The Sopranos Y Six Feet Under.

The plot of the film consists of a choral history what follows 9 women who star in individual cases and who, at the same time, form part of the stories of the others in a secondary way.

In this movie of 1 hour 54 minutes long Amanda Seyfried brings to life Samantha, a teenager who must deal with the difficult relationship between her parents.

Amanda Seyfried in Nine Lives

Along with her they also act Robin Wright (Forrest Gump, House of Cards, blade runner 2049), Holly Hunter (The piano), Glenn Close Y Dakota Fanningwho at the time of the premiere was close to turning 11 years old.

Taking all of the above into account, would you like to see nine livesone of the first films in the filmography of amanda seyfried?