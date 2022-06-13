This is what Amber Heard looks like after losing the trial with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard she is once again resuming her daily life after losing her trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Recently the actress who participated in the film Aquaman It was seen for the first time after the media moment that he lived a few weeks ago. On June 9, the blonde was seen aboard a private jet to visit three cities.

Amber Heard lost more than 10 million in the trial against Johnny Depp.

In the photographs that went viral on the network, you can see the ex-wife of Johnny Depp wear a casual outfit that was made up of black pants with sneakers and a blouse in olive green tones. Also in hers she can be seen accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquez and an assistant.

The TMZ portal handled the information that the 36-year-old actress came from the “Big Apple” to later fly to Virginia, town where you have your home. On the other hand, Amber Heardthe day he lost the trial against Johnny Depp He wrote on his networks: “I am even more disappointed in what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It turns back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke out and spoke out could be publicly humiliated.”

The message he wrote on his official accounts continued as follows: “The message that verdict gave to victims of domestic violence is that they should be afraid to stand up and speak out (against their abuse). “While Johnny Depp says we’re moving forward, women’s rights go backwards.” .