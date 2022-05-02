This is what America needs to qualify directly for Liguilla TODAY

pamela peace

America took flight and has won his last six games in a row so he has ample possibilities to avoid the Repechage and classify from directly to the Liguilla of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, and then we will tell you what are the scenarios what you have to achieve it.

Puebla’s defeat this Friday gave life to the Eagles to get in like one of the best four teams of the tournament and save yourself from the misleading play-off.

MX League Table

This is how the positions look so far, after this Friday’s games and before this Saturday’s games:

Pachuca | 38 points | Goal difference: 17 Tigers | 32 points | Goal difference: 10 Puebla F.C. | 26 points | Goal difference: 6 Atlas | 26 points | Goal difference: 6 Guadalajara | 26 points | Goal difference: 4 America | 25 points | Goal difference: 7 Blue Cross | 24 points | Goal difference: 3 Monterey | 23 points | Goal difference: 2 Athletic of San Luis | 23 points | Goal difference: 1 Necaxa | 23 points | Goal difference: 0 Mazatlan FC | 21 points | Goal difference: -4 lion | 20 points | Goal difference: -5 Cougars | 19 points | Goal difference: 1 Toluca | 18 points | Goal difference: -15 Santos Laguna | 17 points | Goal difference: -2 Tijuana | 17 points | Goal difference: -10 White Roosters of Querétaro | 14 points | Goal difference: -7 FC Juarez | 11 points | Goal difference: -14

What does America need to qualify directly for Liguilla?

The Coapa Club must be imposed on Cruz Azul in the Young Classic, one of the games that has been most complicated for the Coapa team in recent tournaments, not to worry for other results.

If he wins he could secure up to third table positionif Atlas did not win against Tigres. If the Foxes beat the Cats, the Eagles would take fourth place.

The Eagles can also afford to match with Cruz AzulWith which they would reach 26 points, the same as Pueblahowever the azulcremas have a better goal difference than La Franja, with which they would displace them.

This result works for them, as long as Monterrey did not score for more than six goals to the Xolos, nor that Atlético de San Luis I scored more than seven goals against Santos. However, both results look complicated.

Similarly, the draw I could give them up to third placejust in case Atlas loses to Tigressince those from Coapa also have a better goal difference than the Foxes.

What time are the games and where to WATCH?

TODAY APRIL 30

Atlas vs Tigers

Hours: 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Transmission: Amateurs

Monterey vs. Tijuana

Hours: 7:06 p.m. Central Mexico time

Broadcast: Fox Sports 2

America vs Cruz Azul

Hours: 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Transmission: Channel 5 and TUDN

TOMORROW MAY 1

Atletico San Luis vs Santos