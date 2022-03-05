This is what Ángela Aguilar charges for a private presentation | Pepe Aguilar | Celebs from Mexico | SHOWS

Angela Aguilar She is one of the most recognized singers of the Mexican regional genre of the last decade. At just 18 years old, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar has made her way in the music industry, captivating millions of listeners with songs like “Actually”, “La llorona” and “Your blood in my body”.

The California-born has been immersed in her family’s music tours since she was a child. This is how she has absorbed all the talent of her father and her brother, Leonardo, who, like her, succeed with music.

10 years ago, Angela released her first album “new tradition” beside Leonard Aguilarunder the production of Manuel Cazares. This project was very successful in various countries such as Mexico and the United States, which helped her position her career.

Ángela released her first album “Nueva Tradición” with her brother, Leonardo Aguilar (Photo: Ángela Aguilar / Facebook)

HOW MUCH DOES ANGELA AGUILAR CHARGE FOR A PRIVATE CONCERT?

With three albums as a soloist and two prizes to her credit, the singer earns the figure of 74.8 thousand dollars for a private concertaccording to what was expressed by the channel in YouTube Regional Mix. If in case the interested party wanted the interpreter of “In reality” to appear together with her father, Pepe Aguilarthat sum would amount to 250 thousand dollars.

WHAT DOES ÁNGELA AGUILAR DO BEFORE GOING ONTO A STAGE?

Before his presentation at the Arena Mexico City Last Friday, February 18, the artist had an interview with Maxine Woodside and There Soto, in which she talked about many things, standing out his strange ritual before giving a recital in front of thousands of people.

The first thing he recognized is that he does absolutely nothing that day to save his strength and concentrate for the night. What’s more, she assured that she eats several hours in advance to be prepared, which shows her professionalism.

But what most aroused the surprise of those who did not know this detail, is that Angela goes to a corner minutes before and hopes that no one bothers her, as if she were punished at school.

“There comes a point, like 15 minutes before I go on stage, when nobody can touch me anymore, I have to concentrate. I get like I’m grounded in a corner over there and I literally focus, start to warm up and modulate my voice, concentrate, meditate and visualize how I want to end the concert “he detailed.

HOW MUCH DO ANGELA AGUILAR DRESSES COST?

Although at first glance they seem to be top-level garments and with artistic designs, it is not possible to speak about their exact cost, according to what Ángela herself has stated.

The 18-year-old singer revealed that he does not know the exact amount that she invests in her costumes because they are expenses of the show that she does not handle with many details, it would be impossible to talk about an amount of money.

However, it is believed that the cost would not be cheap, considering how beautiful these dresses are.