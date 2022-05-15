This is what Angelina Jolie looked like at age 7 when she got her first role | People | Entertainment

American actress Angelina Jolie has a wide repertoire of film productions. She and so too, a showcase full of awards, including the Oscar, Golden Globe or the SAG.

Among his most notable films are Interrupted innocence, Lara Croft Tomb Raider, Alexander the Great, The Turist, The exchange, unbroken, Maleficent, among many others.

In addition to her film career, Jolie _daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand_ has also been noted for her humanitarian work.

The actress born in Los Angeles, California, on June 4, 1975 is a special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. She therefore continually visits refugee camps around the world. She also, among other activities, promotes campaigns to end sexual violence in war zones.

Jolie is the mother of six (three adopted and three biological). She accumulates three divorces: she was married to actors Jonny Lee Miller, from 1996 to 1999; Billy Bob Thornton, from 2000 to 2003; and Brad Pitt, between 2011 and 2016.

Angelina Jolie in the film ”Lookin’ to Get Out”.

Jolie began as a model during her teens and was even just 17 years old when she starred in the film cyborg 2 (1993), although this is considered to be the starting point of his professional career, he had already had a small role many years before.

The actress was seven years old when she participated in the film Lookin’ to Get Out from 1982, which was co-written by his father.

Jolie's work in the film world is not limited to acting, as she has also been a director and screenwriter.