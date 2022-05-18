This is what Angelina Jolie looked like in her first movie in 1993

that’s how it looked Angelina Jolie in its first movie in the year 1993 and at age 7 when he landed his first role in a film co-written by his father. And it is that, the American actress began very small and has a wide repertoire of film productions as well as a showcase full of awards, including Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG.

This is what Angelina Jolie looked like in her first movie: Cyborg 2

The actress born in Los Angeles, California, on June 4, 1975, in addition to her career in the cinema, has also stood out for her humanitarian work. For this, she was a special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. This is how continuously, until today, Angelina Jolie visit refugee camps around the world.

But well, among his most outstanding films can be remembered Interrupted innocence, Lara Croft Tomb Raider, Alexander the Great, The Turist, The exchange, unbroken, maleficent and many more. However, it is very interesting when you take time back and remember her how he looked in his first film in 1993.

For this, it is worth noting that Angelina began as a model during her adolescence. He was just 17 years old when he starred in the movie Cyborg 2 in 1993. And although it is considered that this was the starting point of her professional career, the actress had already had a small role a few years ago.

It was precisely at the age of 7 that he participated in the film Lookin’ to Get Out 1982, a production that was co-written by his father, Jon Voight.

What was Cyborg 2 about?

The first movie where he started his professional career Angelina Joliewas futuristic and set in the year 2074, where technology and cyborgs were fully integrated into the lives of the inhabitants of Earth.

the character of Casella Reese I interpreted it Angelina Jolie and she was a cyborg designed for espionage who possessed almost human qualities, such as telling feelings and some emotions.

While she was owned by an American robotics company called PinWheel, there was a Japanese company that was her biggest competition. Throughout their plot, both enter into a fight for the implementation of cyborgs throughout the world.

It is there where Angelina Jolie with her character of Casella she is sent on a new mission and ends up reacting unexpectedly by escaping her tragic destiny to save her “life”.

Jolie’s work on her first movie It was dazzling and opened the way for her to a new cinematographic world where she has not limited herself to acting, since she has also been a director and screenwriter.

