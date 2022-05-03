This is what Angelina Jolie looked like in her first role when she was 6 years old

Currently, Angelina Jolie She is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. The performer gained popularity thanks to her roles on the big screen. But before being the star that she is today, she had a start at a very young age and, since then, she has been impacting more than one film director.

In addition to being a great actress, there is no denying that Angelina Jolie she is also a beautiful woman. In fact, she is one of the most beautiful in the film industry. She is talented and has won accolades and awards for her varied and commendable performances.

But how did he get started in this world? Beforehand, it is worth saying that Jolie started her career from a very young age, when she was barely 6 years old.

What did Angelina Jolie look like in her first role when she was 6 years old?

Over the years, Angelina Jolie has been in the spotlight not only for her acting career, but for her extensive humanitarian efforts and passion for helping the underdog. And although the actress did not have a traditional relationship with her father when she was a child, she was able to glimpse her life even participating in the show.

In 1982, Jolie had a role in the Voight film “Lookin to Get Out.” She also accompanied her father to the 1986 Academy Awards when he was nominated for an Oscar.

Ultimately, she emerged as an actress in her own right, starring in the cult but also highly laughable film “Cyborg 2.” She was only 17 years old when she got the role.

The film’s director, Michael Schroeder, told Hollywood Gothique that “she was the most mature 17-year-old I had ever met.” In addition, the actress stood out from the crowd of women who auditioned.