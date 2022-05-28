This is what Angelina Jolie looked like in her first role when she was only 7 years old

Angelina Jolie is one of the actresses most iconic of American cinema. With her beauty and talent, she burst into the world of cinema and modeling when she was very young. But Act in unforgettable roles is not the only thing that made her who she is today. Jolie She is also a screenwriter, filmmaker and goodwill ambassador in her country, and is known for her unstoppable humanitarian work, which is why, since 2012, she has been a special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The actress The 46-year-old has an extensive career in the film world. Throughout his career, he was able to stand out in leading roles in films such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Alexander the Great, The Tourist, The Exchange, Unbroken Y maleficentamong other.

At just 24 years old, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife won the Oscar for “Best Supporting Actress” for her role in Girl, Interrupted. But that is not all. She also won three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards at various times.

How Angelina Jolie’s career began

Angelina Jolie Voight was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 4, 1975. She is the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, so her love for performance It’s in his blood. It was within the family that his interest in art arose, mainly cinematography.

Jolie He started as a model during his teens and was even only 17 years old when he starred in the futuristic film cyborg 2 (1993). However, even though his performance in that film is considered the beginning of his professional career, he had already had his first role many years ago.

Jolie’s first film role

It was in 1982, at his short seven years, that the actress participated in the film Lookin’ to Get Out, its first role film. In that film, which was co-written by his father, two gamblers, Alex (Jon Voight) and Jerry (Burt Young), are shown escaping from New York and the mob after one of them lost a lot of money. betting. In that escape they arrive at the gambling capital, Las Vegas. With a bit of luck, they manage to win at blackjack, and receive a courtesy room and extra money to play at the casino. There appears Ann-Margret who plays Alex’s ex-girlfriend, whose seven-year-old daughter, Tosh, is nothing less than the little Angelina Jolie.