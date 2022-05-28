Entertainment

This is what Angelina Jolie looked like in her first role when she was only 7 years old

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Angelina Jolie is one of the actresses most iconic of American cinema. With her beauty and talent, she burst into the world of cinema and modeling when she was very young. But Act in unforgettable roles is not the only thing that made her who she is today. Jolie She is also a screenwriter, filmmaker and goodwill ambassador in her country, and is known for her unstoppable humanitarian work, which is why, since 2012, she has been a special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The actress The 46-year-old has an extensive career in the film world. Throughout his career, he was able to stand out in leading roles in films such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Alexander the Great, The Tourist, The Exchange, Unbroken Y maleficentamong other.

Source link

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Outfits to wear low sandals this summer and look spectacular

9 mins ago

Anne Hathaway surprises with a new pencil skirt look with pumps

10 mins ago

Laura Bozzo criticizes the face of Lucía Méndez and they slap her with a white glove

20 mins ago

La Jornada – “Having an opinion is very risky” but it is necessary: ​​Bardem in Cannes

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button