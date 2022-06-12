This is what Angelina Jolie looked like in this video of Lenny Kravitz at the age of 15

Apparently, according to writer Andrew Morton, Angelina Jolie to their 15 years had an affair with Lenny Kravitz. It was precisely when they recorded together for the video from the hit song stand by your woman. that’s how it looked very different!

The writer Andrew Morton maintains that the actress, at that time, was like a “sexual maniac” because in addition to being in the video of Lenny Kravitz and their romance was very sexual, she also slept with Ralph Fiennes.

Now, all this comes to light after the news was published that Angelina Jolie would have had a brief relationship with actor Ethan Hawke during the filming of the movie Lives of Others.

However, it seems that this would not have been his only ‘affair’, but that he would also have been with Lenny Kravitz when he came out on his video. It is worth remembering that the writer Andrew Morton published a book that has probably changed the life of the actress forever, the current ex of Brad Pitt.

In his work “Angelina: An Unauthorized Biography”, the writer described with details and signs some of the supposed romances that the actress would have had at the 15 years. Among all the affairs and names of lovers that he detailed in his book, two well-known characters appeared.

The singer Lenny Kravitz and actor Ralph Fiennes. Apparently, the sexual encounter that she had with Kravitz it was when she appeared in his video clip “Stand by your woman”. It was a time when she was very young and careless about her life, so it was a bit controversial. It was even noticeable that the sparks were flying between the two.

In this unauthorized biography, Angelina is described as a true “sex maniac” who always ended up sleeping with “any man who fascinated her.” In fact, author Morton recalled how Angelina slept with who she was her mother’s boyfriend, when she just too, she had 15 years.

This is what Angelina Jolie looked like in the video for Stand by your woman

the rocker Lenny Kravitz had the opportunity to get to know the young woman up close Angelina Jolie in the video music of Stand By My Womann. The screen test was for the early 1990s promo. For his part, Kravitz told the magazine Us Weekly: “Angelina Jolie auditioned for the lead role in my Stand by My Woman video. The director passed!”

Although everything seemed that it was not going to materialize, it finally happened. Likewise, it is worth remembering that when Jolie turned 14 she was dressed in black, her hair was dyed purple and she also had only the desire to become a funeral director.

This is what Angelina Jolie looked like in this Lenny Kravitz video at age 15

However, a year later, precisely at the age of 15, she managed to be listed as a model and came to work in places like New York, London and Los Angeles (where she is from) until she appeared in music videos for stars like Lenny Kravitz.

Over time, she was influenced by her father’s professional life in the world of acting and that’s how she followed the method he used: to observe people and manage to imitate them to make her way in the industry.

do you like how it looked Angelina Jolie in the video Stand by your woman?