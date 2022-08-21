This is what Anne Hathaway, Henry Cavill and more celebrities would look like if they were characters from ‘El chavo del 8’

Without a doubt, the Mexican series entertained young and old generations, so today we show you what the characters would look like in the world of ‘El chavo del 8’ but with Hollywood actors.

Roberto Gomez Bolanos made us laugh with his performance and creation of the popular TV show El Chavo del 8, the first time it was enjoyed on the air was in 1970, but now it will only live in memories, it was removed from the screen due to not reaching an agreement on the rights of the series between the actor’s family and the television consortium. The comic series Chespiritowill not cease to be in force in generationsCurrently, there is the viral challenge on TikTok to dance with his song, in addition to the Facebook user Chris Abrego, shared the publication of those who would give life to the Mexican series if it were American, for example: Henry Cavill as Professor Jirafales or Anne Hathaway as La Popis. Next, we will show you the characters of the cast of the Mexican series with Hollywood actors.

henry cavill

The British Henry Cavill who gave life to The Man of Steel and will change his cape because he was called by the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be the new villain Hyperion in the second season of the Loki series. For the Chavo del 8 series, he would be Professor Jirafales, let’s remember that Ruben Aguirre Fuentes He was a Mexican comedian and played this character.

Jennifer Aniston

Our dear Rachel from the series Friends 1994-2004 played by Jennifer Aniston, characterized Florinda Corcuera and Villalpando Viuda De “Mátalas Callando” (Florinda Meza).

Danny DeVitto

Characterizing The Penguin in Batman Returns 1992 by director Tim Burton, being Harry Wormwood the father of the peculiar girl with powers in the film Matilda 1996, this time he had to be Mr. Belly, personified by the actor Édgar Vivar.

michael douglas

The American actor and film producer, married to Catherine Zeta Jones, would be the version of Jaimito, the postman remembered by Raul ‘Chato’ Padillawho passed away in 1994. He was the old man who never rode his bike because he didn’t know how to use it.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway remembered for being Princess Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and her participation in The Devil Wears Fashion in 2006. Winner of the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the SAG for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Les Miserables. In the Chavo del 8 series, she is characterized as Popis, the naive girl, Doña Florinda’s niece. Do you think she would do a good performance?

joaquin phoenix

Ramón Valdés, was a Mexican actor and comedian. He is remembered for having played the character of Don Ramón and we love him with Joaquin Phoenix, best known for playing Arthur Fleck, the expert comedian in failure, who loves to make people laugh, but due to social rejection, he took him to the madness and the world of crime in the movie Joker in 2019 and with which he finished enchanting all his fans.

Maisie Williams

The English actress, who participated in the series Game of Thrones, would personify Chilindrina, played by María Antonieta de las Nieves, she is the happy girl and good friend of Chavo and Quico, the only daughter of Don Ramón, loved by many and hated by others. for being a very shrill girl.

Jim Carrey

The king of slapstick humor, winner of two Golden Globe awards, star of The Mask in 1994, Jim Carrey would be Quico played by Carlos Villagrán. Do you like the idea?

Jack Black

The American actor Jack Black, has starred in films such as Blind Love, King Kong, Nacho Libre, Jumanji or Kung Fu Panda, he would play Ñoño, the character with a good heart, played by Edgar Vivarbeing the only son of Mr. Barriga, what do you think?