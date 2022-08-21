This is what Anne Hathaway, Henry Cavill and more celebrities would look like if they were characters from ‘El chavo del 8’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

henry cavill



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Jennifer Aniston



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Danny DeVitto



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

michael douglas



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Anne Hathaway



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

joaquin phoenix



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Maisie Williams



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Jim Carrey



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

robin-williams



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



12/12 SLIDES