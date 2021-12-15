this is what appears in the leaflet. And in a few hours… – Libero Quotidiano

Health

this is what appears in the leaflet. And in a few hours…

Pfizer vaccine

From tomorrow, Thursday 16 December, the administration of the vaccine among children aged 5-11 years. After the opening of the reservations, it is therefore time for inoculations throughout Italy. After concluding that the benefits of the vaccine Pfizer exceed the risks even in the smallest, the EMA has recommended on the basis of currently available data to administer a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for all others (30 micrograms).

The times of administration, on the other hand, remain unchanged, with the doses that will be inoculated three weeks apart. Regarding the leaflet, efficacy and side effects, EMA has made it known that Pfizer’s efficacy has been calculated in almost two thousand children aged between 5 and 11 who did not show signs of previous infection: 1,305 received the vaccine and only 3 took Covid, 663 received placebo and then developed the virus in 16. This means that the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid.

As for the side effects, the most common ones found among 5-11 year olds are similar to all the others: ie injection arm pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and chills. Generally mild or moderate effects that improve within a few days of vaccination. As for the much feared myocarditis, the data from the United States (where millions have been vaccinated) are very encouraging: in the 5-11 age group, myocarditis after the two vaccine doses has a lower percentage than in the largest.

