this is what Benedetta Valanzano does today

Benedetta Valanzano is an actress who has made herself known and appreciated for the roles played in various Italian fiction. But what are you doing today? Let’s find out together.

Who remembers Benedetta Valanzano? Born in 85, she became known especially in the 2000s for her career as an actress.

After starting in the theater she moved on to various fiction in which she lent her face to the most disparate characters. She became famous for having acted, among others, in Elisa di Rivombrosa 2, in RIS Delitti Imperfetti, Don Matteo and in Un posto al sole, then turned to cinema taking part in some films.

In 2010 he also participated in the TV program Dancing with the stars, conquering a fourth place thanks to her skills as a dancer and conquering the public by showing herself in a new guise that fit her perfectly. But what is Benedetta doing today? His passions have remained more or less the same but with some experiments always linked to the world of entertainment.

Benedetta Valanzano today: this is what the actress does

It cannot be said that Benedetta Valancano’s career is not rich and varied. In addition to having acted both in theater and on TV and in the cinema, over the years she has also allowed herself a parenthesis as a singer.

Today, however, it seems that her great passion is the one that saw her on the stage, that is the theater. In recent years, the actress has in fact taken part in important shows such as “The Marquis of the cricket” and “The man who did not understand too much”.

Obviously, cinema was not lacking, also starring in a couple of films. With Lilo and Greg she also gave herself to the radio, putting herself to the test in a whole new context.

His life therefore proceeds between the safety of the theater and the desire to always reinvent himself in new roles and in which he proves more than capable of standing out. Premises for a future that is still long and rosy in the entertainment world. A future that will likely lead her to where she feels most comfortable in her time.

As for life deprived, Valanzano has been married since 2017 to a civil lawyer, Vittorio Ciancio with whom in 2019 she had a little girl named Anita.

Generally, however, the actress tends to be very reserved on what his life is like outside the entertainment world. Preferring to be known and appreciated for his qualities as an artist.