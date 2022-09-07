This is what Brad Pitt looks like in the first images of Babylon

The production of Babylon revealed the first images of Brad Pitt in the film. There are also images of Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire.

Babylon It will surely give you something to talk about. The new movie of Damian Chazelle account in its distribution with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire. Pitt comes from breaking it in the world premiere of Bullet Train, and that is why the new production also generates great expectations.

What is it about?

In addition to the diffusion of a small trailer; that will surely be revealed later; it was revealed that Brad Pitt will be the star of the silent movie John Gilbert Y margot robbie like the icon of the roaring twenties Clara Bow. The big surprise came when it was revealed that Tobey Maguire will be Charles Chaplin, since the actor was listed as executive producer of the film.

As almost always, the productions decide to make their first glimpses through Vanity Fair. That’s why we’re bringing you the first official looks from Pitt, Robbie and Maguire.

Babylon It will be a star-studded tribute to the golden age of Hollywood. The synopsis marks: “During the Hollywood of the 1920s, the transition from silent to talkies took place and many artists saw their careers cut short by the change while others rose to fame. The latter is the case of Clara Bow, one of the first “sex symbols” and “it-girls” in history, who sees her career reflected in her against her classmates who lost their stardom with the talkies” .

The distribution of Babylon they complete it: Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Jean Smart , Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin and Troy Metcalf. It should be noted that Emma Stone was going to be the protagonist, but due to her pregnancy, she left the project.

The tape will arrive in full festivity, since it has a release date of December 25.

Are you waiting for it, cinephiles?