This is what Canelo Álvarez will win in his fight with Bivol

Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez along with his daughter María Fernanda during a press conference prior to the fight with Russian Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

This Saturday, May 7, one of the most anticipated fights will take place between the Mexican boxer, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez; and the boxer of Russian origin, Dmitry Bivol, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, in this fight Canelo will not only seek the light heavyweight title of the WBA (World Boxing Association); could also take a cumulative bag of up to 70 million dollarsthe largest pay-per-view of his career, according to estimates.

And it is that, according to boxing experts, the fight against the Russian athlete is enrolled in the new agreement that he signed at the beginning of the year with the company Matchroom, which guarantees him $85 million for two fights. In addition, in recent days, the rumor has grown of a third fight against the Kazakh Gennady Golovkinwhich would take place next September.

Until next Saturday, Canelo could take 43.5 million dollars to his bag; Nevertheless, this figure increases due to the so-called “pay per event”. It is worth mentioning that, Mexico is the only country in which the Aztec boxer fights are broadcast on open television; while the rest of the world has to pay to see them, through the DAZN platform.

DAZN subscribers who, despite having an active membership, they will have to pay an extra $50 to watch the fight; in case of not having one, the cost rises up to 80 dollars. Thanks to this alliance, the streaming platform is expected to register a little more than a million “pay per view””, which is equivalent to $80 millionof which about 30 percent will go to the Mexican boxer.

It is worth mentioning that the 20,000 seats for the match also represent an extra ticket for both boxers. According to estimates, the cheapest ticket to attend the fight between Canelo and Bivol was $400; and the most expensive, near the ring, reached the amount of 16,000 green tickets and, even, on the black market they assume it would cost up to $40,000.

