This is what Cardano founder wants in 2022 »Crypto Insiders

2021 was a successful year for many crypto projects, including Cardano (ADA). Different Important updates It has been implemented so that we can look forward to the new year with great anticipation. In a recently published video file Project founder Charles Hoskinson shares his wishes for the new year.

The first Cardano loan in Africa

Africa is one of Hoskinson’s main focal points. With Cardano, he hopes he can offer a way for people to finance Africans who would like to, for example, start a business. So this is one of his goals for 2022:

“My goal for the second half of 2022 is to figure out how to put all the pieces together to have a full microfinance transaction in Cardano. So in case there is a real person in Kenya or somewhere with a blockchain-based identity and credit score, a stablecoin on the other hand, the Cardano is the settlement track. Peer-to-peer, person-to-person, with the click of a button, the loan goes to them. They pay him and come from the other side. “

Arranging this type of loan could revolutionize the financial sector around the world. through blockchain technology Because such a transaction cannot be undone. However, if it comes to that, many new questions will immediately arise, according to Hoskinson:

“What is a good identity? What is a good credit score? What other products and services should exist in real finance in Africa? And how do we spread it throughout Africa? “

Cardano next to Linux

Hoskinson also wants to create a so-called open source project architecture, “as does Linux Hyperledger”. According to him, this would attract more institutional parties. Overall, Hoskinson is quite confident in 2022:

“We are preparing things right and we are starting to see an improvement in the science of things. Adoption is here. The community is there. We have grown to about two million people ”.

