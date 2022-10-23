This is what Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in (500) Days of Summer

Chloe He started his career in 2005 when he was only eight years old, that’s why when he got the opportunity to be in the movie (500) Days of Summer she already had some teenage fans following her in each of her projects.

The famous film premiered in 2009 when Chloë Grace Moretz she was 12 years old, just entering her teens, so she looked totally different than she does today. Let’s remember her!

to the actress?Chloë Grace Moretz She had to play Rachel Hansen, the little sister of Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and is in charge of giving her love advice, mainly to be able to conquer the character played by Zooey Deschanel. She is a kind of cupid and wisdom embodied in a little girl with an angelic face.

“Look, I know you think she was the one, but I don’t. Now, I think you’re just remembering the good things. The next time you look back, I really think you should look again”, was one of the opinions that those who saw the film remembered the most. Another was:“Just because she likes the same bizarre nonsense that you do doesn’t mean she’s your soulmate.”

All this wisdom coming out of a little sister sounds very powerful, and if we add to that her cute appearance, it’s a combo to melt hearts.

He had very straight blond hair, which he wore parted on the side and almost always behind his ears. Her appearance was very simple and comfortable, like that of a girl her age: no makeup, short-sleeved shirts and straight pants, just as she used to be at that time.

Chloë Grace Moretz in (500) Days of Summer.

It is to this day that the followers of Chloe Grace Moret They remember with great affection their participation in the film that is already more than 20 years old.

have you recognized Chloë Grace Moretz in (500) Days of Summer?