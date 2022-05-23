This is what Dakota Fanning looked like in Twilight

Dakota Fanning She is one of the famous international actresses who started in the world of cinema from a very young age. Some of her most relevant participations and that today have become unforgettable are: Twilight“The war of the worlds” with Tom Cruise, “My name is Sam” and “Man on fire” among others.

Over the years, he demonstrated his great talent, which gave way to the most important events in Hollywood as well as contracts with important brands. We review to remember how Lucy when he participated in Twilight New Moon.

Dakota Fanning He was an important piece in the cast of Twilight New Moon. There she gave life to the vampire Jane Volturi, one of the main enemies of the Cullen family. At that time, her participation was very prominent, in addition to the fact that her plot gave much to talk about. For this reason, his fans did not hesitate to see the film that ended up being part of one of the most successful sagas in Hollywood.

It’s unbelievable, although it seems like yesterday, it’s been 12 years since the moment when Dakota Fanning had her role as Jane in the movie Twilight New Moon. that’s how it looked at that time the famous actress.

Pure talent: Dakota Fanning in Twilight

Although his debut on the big screen was when he was 7 years old in the movie “My name is Sam” in 2001 alongside Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer, he gained great popularity in Twilight in the year 2009 thanks to his amazing role.

Since then, he has continued to accumulate several more successes in terms of work, not to mention that today he is one of the few public figures of his generation who has managed to keep his private life low-key. For this reason, she is away from all the scandals and is the reason why the audience adores her and she considers one of the most important public figures in the world of cinema.

Curiosities of a reserved Dakota Fanning

Dakota was always very clear about her goal of being an actress, but she tried to balance her studies with work. She studied Psychology at the University of New York and although she is grateful for the roles she got, she always fights to give women the place they deserve in Hollywood, breaking the stereotypes that have dragged on for hundreds of years.

This is what Dakota Fanning looked like in Twilight.

Her successes were so critically acclaimed that she established herself as the fifth most successful child actress. Still, she is a very reserved young woman, who likes to play the piano and the violin, knits, collects dolls, rides horses, and dances ballet.

Very few know it, but Dakota Fanning he learned to read and write before he was 3 years old and he always had a significantly high intellectual ability.

How different do you see her now than she looked 12 years ago in the movie Twilight?