This is what Dayanara Torres thinks of the commitment of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Just a few days ago the salsa singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old surprised his own and others by announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Nadia Ferreira, with whom he began a relationship earlier this year. She was the Miss Universe finalist who showed off the luxurious ring on social media.

Apparently in the coming months the happy couple will walk down the aisle and in the meantime turn a deaf ear to the evil comments on social networks that criticize the three decades of age difference that they have and that accuse Nadia Ferrera of wanting the fame and fortune of Marc Anthony.

The truth is that this will be the first time that Nadia Ferreira gets married but Mark Anthony He already has experience on the subject and for him it will be the fourth time. He previously married former beauty queen Dayanara Torres, singer Jennifer Lopez, and model Shannon de Lima.

Recently Diana Torres He was a guest on the “Mesa Caliente” program and there the ex-wife Marc Anthony with whom he had two children Ryan and Christian was consulted about this new commitment of the artist. The former Miss Universe had no problem giving her opinion since she maintains an excellent relationship with him.

“I wish him the best, he is the father of my children. I have a lot of respect for him, especially for that because my children see him and he is his father. I have always wished him the best, now and I will always wish him the best,” he said. Diana Torres on television showing a high degree of maturity.