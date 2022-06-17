This is what Diego Luna looks like in the first preview and official poster of ‘Andor’, the Star Wars series

Cassian Andorplayed by the Mexican actor, diego moonis back because after starring in the movie rogue one now it will have a prequel in the form of a series that already has its first preview as well as his official poster of the universe StarWars.

This is the rebel spy from the time of the Galactic Empire who Diego Luna plays after roles as Tenoch Iturbide in And Your Mother Toofrom 2001, and after collaborating with Felicity Jones.

In turn, the series is titled Andor and its creator is Tony Gilroythe New York filmmaker to whom we owe the scripts for Total Eclipse (1995), Pact with the Devil (1997), The Shadow of Power (2009) or Rogue One itself.

Also the making of films like Michael Clayton (2007) or The Bourne Legacy (2012). And, among his writers, we have Stephen Schiff, from The Americans, the great Beau Willimon or Dan Gilroy, responsible for House of Cards (2013-2018) and Kong: Skull Island (2017) respectively.

The fiction was announced in 2020 with fragments of the aforementioned film (the most successful spin-off of Star Wars on the big screen) where Diego Luna, the protagonist and producer of the series, recounted his feelings when Rogue One premiered: “It was bittersweet because it was only going to be a movieBut the magic happened.”

Andor has been in production for quite some time, since mid-2020 and will finally arrive on Disney+ in August with two premiere chapters. Tony Gilroy, creator of the fiction, confirmed that each season will have 12 episodes each.

Likewise, these adventures of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor take place five years before the events of Edwards’ film.

“Our show starts with a very simple, almost film noir, situation for a thief, a mischievous guy who gets into big trouble trying to sell something to save his ass,” Tony Gilroy made clear.

K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) is another of the most wanted of that group of characters presented in Rogue One. As for whether this character will appear in the first 12 chapters, the showrunner gave some details about the return.

“Not yet. In a second season, which would be the second half of the novel. This first season is about Cassian becoming a revolutionary,” he added before the Star Wars Celebration performance.

The series stars Diego Luna and will follow the adventures of the titular rogue spy hero during the early years of the Rebellion.

The fiction will have stories of espionage in a galaxy ruled by the Empire where it must fulfill missions to restore hope to beings on all planets. The cast includes Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller and Adria Arjona, among others.