This is what Dr. Polo de Caso Cerrado was dedicated to before fame

Doctor Polo is one of the most charismatic hosts on television and is responsible for running the program ‘Case closed‘, one of the most successful on the Telemundo network and which will soon officially return, but on another network. Before becoming the prestigious presenter, Ana María Polo dedicated herself to exercising another profession.

The Doctor Polo He was born in Havana, Cuba, but at the age of two he moved with his family to Puerto Rico, escaping the dictatorial regime of Fidel Castro. The 63-year-old driver settled in Miami when she came of age where she currently lives and she has also been recognized by the city. She even, she has a street in her name

Doctor Polo is the host of Case Closed. Source Instagram @anapolotv

In the last weeks, Anna Maria Polo He surprised his followers and fans on social networks, how his days were in quarantine. Through a video, the television host can be seen together with her two pets and in a nostalgic way she said: “They were definitely different days, but we learned a lot. I spent it accompanied by my two loves”. She even had to go out and deny the false news that she had passed away.

But, by what became known the Doctor Polo It was for having hosted the program ‘Caso Cerrado’, which had 11 seasons and was broadcast by Telemundo. Before being the presenter of this successful reality show, Ana María Polo practiced her profession as a lawyer, because she studied at Florida International University and is authorized to practice in the district of Florida.

Dra Polo pursued her career as a lawyer. Source Instagram @anapolotv

The Doctor Polo He announced happy news for his fans and it is about his official return to the small screen. Recently, the host has just signed a contract with Cinemat and the distributor Mega Global Entertainment to produce a new season of Caso Cerrado. With this reality show, Polo would receive a salary of 6 million dollars.