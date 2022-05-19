This is what Dwayne Johnson looks like as Black Adam in his new image

Dwayne Johnson, the famous actor who will play Black Adam on screen in his next film for DC and Warner Bros., continues to share new content through his official social networks. So much so that he recently released a new image from the set and it shows Black Adam in all his glory, with The Rock dressed in the costume in a menacing pose, about to act. Of course, the actor looks really imposing thanks to his spectacular physique and a costume with a more than eye-catching design.

This Is How Much The Rock Looks Like Black Adam

“Intense week of shooting Black Adam. We are redefining the superhero paradigm. The anti-hero. The city no longer needs a hero. They need a protector. Rage against the death of light. The hierarchy in the DC Universe will change,” the actor wrote along with the new photo which you can see below. Along with the text, the actor recalls that we will be able to see Black Adam in theaters on October 21, 2022 instead of this month of July after the last dance of Warner Bros. dates.

Directed by Catalan filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam has a spectacular cast led by Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam with other names such as Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Destino, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall, Joseph Gatt as a squad leader or Angel Rosario Jr. as a mercenary, among many others.

DC’s release schedule is as follows:

DC League of Super Pets moves to July 29, 2022 (was May 20)

Black Adam moves to October 21, 2022 (previously July 29)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods moves to December 16, 2022 (was June 2, 2023)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom moves to March 17, 2023 (previously December 16, 2022)

The Flash moves to June 23, 2023 (previously November 4, 2022)

spring | instagram