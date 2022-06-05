This is what Ellen Pompeo looked like before ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, she even appeared on Friends

Ellen Pompeo is one of the most famous actresses, who became known for her role as Meredith Grayin the popular and famous series Grey’s Anatomy in 2005but before, he worked in other productions.





And the actress started on television since 1995, where did you first start in L’Oreal and Citibank commercialsand tried his luck in some series with small papers.

Pompeo has more than 30 years of acting careerand has interpreted more than 15 characters, working next to Leonardo DiCaprio, and David Schwimmer.





The famous has always been a beautiful woman, who falls in love with her blonde hair and clear eyes, but we’ll show you what it looked like Ellen in her early days, before Grey’s Anatomy.





This is what Ellen Pompeo looked like in her early days, before ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Catch Me If You Can

The famous participated next to Leonardo DiCaprio in 2002 in the film Catch Me If You Can, where he gave life to Marciea stewardess in love with Frank, a role played by the actor.

Here Ellen wore her hair in a darker shade, a dark brownand more short than normal, where he even had a very spicy scene with DiCaprio.

Moonlight Mile

Also in the 2002, Ellen participated in the film Moonlight Mile beside Jake Gyllenhaal In the role of Bertie Knox.

On this occasion he already had the Medium blonde hair, layered, and she looked very young.





Daredevil

The actress also participated in the film Daredevil in 2003, where he gave life to Karen Page.

On this occasion he worked alongside Ben Affleck, and she looked beautiful, with him Long, blonde hair with layers and fringes.

friends

just before starring Grey’s Anatomy, the actress had a small, but very special participation in the famous series friendsbeside David Schwimmer.

Ellen appeared in only one episode, and a very short scene in episode 11 of the last season, where he gave life to one of the girls that Chandler and Ross liked in college.

Here Ellen wore the layered hair, blonde, but not as light as in her role as Meredith, and with long fringe, looking beautiful.