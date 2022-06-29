This is what Ellen Pompeo looked like in a famous commercial away from Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo She is a highly respected actress in many circles. She not only she is the star of “Grey’s Anatomy” from ABC, but she is one of the highest paid women on television. But to get to the top, the celebrity had to work hard and go through other fields as she sought her place in the entertainment world.

It sounds incredible to think that the woman whose net worth is roughly $70 million dollars came close to passing up the role of a lifetime: Meredith Grey. But, in addition, Pompeo had his successful past off screen. What was he doing?

What did Ellen Pompeo look like in a famous commercial?

Actually born in Massachusetts, Ellen Pompeo started doing commercials after she was approached by a casting director in New York City in 1995. According to a Los Angeles Times article, the actress first booked a spot for L’s hair. ‘Or real.

Her film credits grew from roles like “Upset Girl” in 1999’s Coming Soon to playing a flight attendant named Marci in 2002’s Catch Me If You Can opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. However, in 2004 she “Pompeo’s film career had stalled and was perilously close to bankruptcy”.

It was around this time that his agent, Rick Kurtzman of CAA, brought him the Grey’s Anatomy script. Although she only auditioned to pay her rent, her role would later make her one of the most beloved actresses on television and, of course, her highest paid.