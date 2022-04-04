This is what Ellen Pompeo looked like on Friends before her fame on Grey’s Anatomy

There is no doubt that Ellen Pompeo is one of the most famous actresses, especially for her character as Meredith Gray in the popular and famous series Grey’s Anatomy since 2005, however, prior to production, he made a curious cameo in friends.

What is the scene in the series Friends in which Ellen Pompeo made a cameo?

The actress started on television in 1995, where started first in commercials from L’Oreal and Citibank. Also, he dabbled in some series with small roles.

This is how he adds to date 30 years of career in acting, playing more than 15 charactersand sneaking in with figures of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio and David Schwimmer.

Regarding this last actor, who plays Ross in the series friendsEllen Pompeo before starring Grey’s Anatomy took a small part but very special with the actor.

The scenes in question correspond to the episode 11 of the series season 10. Where the actress brings to life one of the women that Chandler and Ross liked in college.

At that moment, Ellen Pompeo asks Ross why did it take him so long to ask her out. While he replies that he never wanted to do it because Chandler also wanted to, so He didn’t want to see their friendship affected.

However, the character played by the actress reveals that she and Chandler they kissed many times at school. spending hours in the institution’s laboratory.

What makes Ross angry, and that in the next scenes he decides go face his treacherous friend. Although Ellen Pompeo wore the layered hair blonde, It was not as clear to him as in his Meredith role, where he wears long fringe.

Before that scene, Ross and Chandler remember the time they saw the character of the actress for the first time at school, falling in love with her. Moment that you can review in this video.