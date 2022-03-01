This is what Emilio Osorio looks like as Alejandro Fernández in The Last King

After TVNotes exclusively gave you the first images of Paul Montero characterized by Vicente Fernandez for ‘The last king‘, unauthorized biosoerie of “El Charro de Huentitán, now it is Juan Osorio who uncovered a photograph of the actors who give life to the rest of the dynasty Fernandez.

Let’s remember that during the recordings of ‘La inheritance’, John Osorio was commissioned for produce a bioseries of the beloved ranchera music singer, which will premiere on February 14 in Las Estrellas.

For this reason, the beloved producer has shared some details of the historywhich is starring Pablo Montero and Iliana Foxwho gives life to Doña María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as “Cuquita”wife and widow of the interpreter of ‘Estoscelos’.

Without a doubt, who surprised in the most recent photograph of the producer is his son Emilio Osoriowho plays Alexander Fernandez in his youth, as confirmed by the publication, where we can see Ivan Arana What Vicente Fernandez Jr. already Jesus More What Gerardo Fernandez.

It is known that ‘The Last King’ is based on the book biographical and unauthorized, which was written by Olga Wornat and bears the same title, and which reveals strong information about the Fernández dynasty.