This is what few know about Sylvester Stallone who shook everyone

May 15, 2022 10:10 a.m.

Sylvester Stallone is an icon of cinema in Hollywood and the world, remembered for his extraordinary performance as Rocky BalboaRambo among other characters that left their mark on the film industry, moving the public that to date continues to be enthusiastic about their films.

However, the actor’s life was not always rosy, because before becoming famous he went through hunger and need, to such an extent that he was forced to trade his dog for 40 bucks so he could eatwhile waiting for someone to be interested in the first script of his life that he titled “Rocky”a story inspired by his pet Butkus, the part that few know of his life.

Fortunately, time would make up for it, because someone was delighted with his proposal, thus managing to bring the story of Rocky Balboaa cinematographic milestone that changed the life of the actor, reaching good fortune and later looking for his four-legged best friend, although the owner would return it for 15 thousand dollars, paying the actor to bring him back.

However, after becoming one of the highest paid celebrities in Hollywood for several consecutive years, He decided to form his own car collection which he adores and is one of his great passions.highlighting the particular Bugatti Veyron in black colorwhich is worth more than a million dollars, one of the fastest supercars of its kind and the result of the change it made in the past.

It should be noted that this model offers a maximum speed of 408km/h, more than 1000hp and travels from 0 to 100 in less than 3 seconds, providing great efficiency while being elegant, without losing the speed that characterizes it, reaching be one of the fastest in the automotive world.

Actor’s Bugatti Veyron

+ Watch the special video of Sylvester Stallone in his most iconic moment finally achieving his Bugatti: