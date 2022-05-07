This is what Floren Pugh and Cillian Murphy look like in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Although there is still a long way to go before the premiere of Oppenheimer, a Christopher Nolan movie always generates great expectations months in advance. The occasion above is special, because the biopic of the physicist It is the first film that he shoots with Universal Pictures, after his divorce from Warner Bros. Little by little, we are getting various information about the production and one of the sections that generates more hype among fans of the filmmaker is his incredible cast. So far we have been able to see how Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy will appear in the film, thanks to some on-set footage:

The actress who plays Jean Tatlock appears with Murphy sporting brown curls and a beige coat. Pugh’s character becomes romantically involved with Robert Oppenheimer. The interpreter of Peaky Blinders is the father of the atomic bomb in this story based on the novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer which won the Pullitzer Prize at the time.

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy are not the only recognized faces of this new project: Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss, the head of the United States Atomic Energy Commission that investigated whether Oppenheimer was loyal to America. Emily Blunt is the protagonist’s wife, while Matt Damon plays Leslie Groves, military officer in charge of supervising the atomic bomb project during World War II. Josh Harnett stars as Ernest Lawrence, a celebrity physicist who is a sidekick to Murphy’s character. complete the cast Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Jack Quaid, Casey Affleck, Dane DeHaan and Rami Malek in papers still unconfirmed.

Florence Pugh has been in the news this week also for the first trailer for Don’t worry darlinga psychological thriller that stars alongside Harry Styles under the direction of Olivia Wilde, in addition to being linked to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as substitute for Scarlett Johansson in the role of Black Widow. On the other hand, Cillian Murphy has faced the last season of him as Thomas Shelby in the series of the Peaky Blinders and appeared last year in the sequel to In a Quiet Place. He is currently shooting Nolan’s film in a role that could well provide him with the first Oscar nomination of his careerconsidering how much the Academy likes

Oppenheimer is scheduled for theatrical release next July 21, 2023.