This is what Gal Gadot looked like when he was a soldier in his country Israel

Gal Gadot, the actress known for her role in the DC Universe as Wonder Woman, has an interesting past in her native Israel. At 12 years old she was able to save the life of a child, she was a beauty queen and soon after she received a call to do her military service and serve the country.

Gal Gadot Varsano was born on April 30, 1985 in Petah Tikva, Israel. She is the daughter of an engineer and a teacher who survived the holocaust. She has Polish, Austrian, German, and Czech ancestry. Since she was little, her mother enrolled her in dance classes and beauty pageants until she was 18 years old when she won the crown of Miss Israel 2004 to later represent her country in Miss Universe; however, she was not selected among the finalists.

Gal Gadot in the Israeli Armed Forces

He followed a path with participation as a model, two years later he received a call to do his Military Service with the Armed Forces of his country. He put all his dreams on hold and returned to Israel to fulfill his duty as a soldier for the nation.

Until the age of 22 she was a combat trainer, she learned to do tactical maneuvers, handle weapons and self-defense. She then decided to study law and international relations at IDC Herzliya University while she took her first steps as an actress and continued her dream of being a model. This is what he looked like as a soldier in Israel:

In 2007, she made her debut as an actress in Israeli cinema with the film “Bubot”. Later, in the year 2009 she got her first international role in cinema participating in the film Fast&Furious to later gain international fame and a large number of followers that made her get other roles until she reached the beloved heroine. Now Gal Gadot, thanks to her roles in action movies and portrayal of Wonder Woman, has given us the image of a strong, cunning and skillful woman inspiring girls of all ages not to be afraid to feel powerful.

In 2018, she joined the list of the highest paid actresses in the world for her successful career in American cinema. Hollywood. She currently lives happily married to Yaron Varsano since 2008 with whom she has three daughters: Alma, Maya and Daniella.

