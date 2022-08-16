Entertainment

This is what Gal Gadot looks like without any makeup

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Israeli actress, producer and model Gal Gadot surprised his millions of followers by sharing on social networks a series of images without any makeup and relaxing in bed. In the photos, the “Wonder Woman” actress looks gorgeous despite not being made up and she received hundreds of compliments from her fans.

Remember that at the age of 18, Gal Gadot obtained the title of Miss Israel 2004, but failed to enter the top of Miss Universe representatives. However, she later confessed that she let herself be lost so as not to be chosen. She also served two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a combat instructor and later studied law and international relations.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez and Serena Williams talk about mental health!

54 seconds ago

The prequel to The Hunger Games releases the first look at its protagonists

13 mins ago

What are the rules of horror movies and how to break them

19 mins ago

Adrián Suar embittered Brad Pitt: what the producer of El Trece did

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button