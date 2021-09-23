This is what George Clooney’s The Bar of Great Expectations looks like: the first official image

Clooney’s new directorial film, an adaptation of JR Moehringer’s famous novel of the same name, will debut worldwide on Prime Video on January 7, 2022. But Amazon also seems to want to distribute it in theaters, at least in the United States, to make it a contender for weight for the awards season.

Find below the first official image of The bar of great hopes (in original: The Tender Bar), new film by George Clooney based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by JR Moehringer. The film, which features protagonists Ben Affleck And Tye Sheridan, it’s a Amazon Original which will be available worldwide streaming on Prime Video from January 7, 2022, but that Amazon Studios intends to distribute a couple of weeks earlier also in American theaters (and maybe not only? who knows) with the clear intention of making it a major protagonist of the awards season.

From now until it will be possible to see the film, you have plenty of time to read the novel by Moerhinger (which, by the way, was also the ghost that supported Andre Agassi in the drafting of his most celebrated “Open“), given that it is a truly recommended reading: autobiographical, “The bar of high hopes” tells the story of the playful JR, a fatherless boy who had elected his uncle bartender as a father figure and a series of characters who frequented his club.

This below is the official plot of George Clooney’s The Bar of Great Expectations:

The bar of high hopes tells the story of JR (Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grew up in the lights of a bar where the bartender, his uncle Charlie, (Affleck), is the sharpest and most picturesque of the strange and potential father figures that flock to him. As the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities she’s denied – and leaves the ruined home of an outrageous father who always grudgingly helped her, (Christopher Lloyd) – JR begins to boldly pursue , though not always gracefully, her sentimental and professional dreams, persistently holding one foot in Uncle Charlie’s bar.