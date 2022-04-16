This is what Gisella Aboumrad, from Loli’s luck, looked like and looks like after losing more than 50 kilos | Gastric Sleeve | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | CHEK

Gisella Aboumrad is a recognized actress and Mexican comedian, whose spark to characterize her characters has fascinated the audience, as happened with “Loli’s luck”, a Telemundo series where she plays Rox Estévez, an announcer who when it comes to talking about certain topics does not have hairs on the tongue. Although the success of her role lies in showing an empowered woman in a culture where stereotypes determine beauty, she is aware that although it is okay to love yourself as you are, if your health is at risk, you must take action. the case; something she did while undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure.

MORE INFORMATION: What does Joana Benedeck do after her retirement from soap operas

After undergoing this bariatric surgery technique in the summer of 2021 in Bogotá, Colombia, the also writer has changed her lifestyle a lot, from eating healthy to practicing constant physical exercises. The results of several months are paying off for her, so she has not hesitated to share on her social networks how she currently looks after having lost more than 50 kilos; she even dared to upload clips to make a comparison of hers before and after her.

Next, we show you what the actress born in Mexico City on December 16, 1979 was like and what she looks like now. The images will undoubtedly surprise you.

The role of Gisella Aboumrad as Rox Estévez in “Loli’s luck” pleased the entire public (Photo: Telemundo)

THIS IS HOW GISELLA ABOUMRAD LOOKED BEFORE

During her appearance in “Loli’s Luck,” Gisella Aboumrad still looked overweight, which she proudly displayed as Rox.

Images of what the actress looked like before the surgery (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

Images of what the actress looked like before the surgery (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

Images of what the actress looked like before the surgery (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

Images of what the actress looked like before the surgery (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

Images of what the actress looked like before the surgery (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

Images of what the actress looked like before the surgery (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

THE PROCESS THAT FOLLOWED AFTER THE GASTRIC SLEEVE

Gisella Aboumrad shared the entire routine that followed after undergoing the gastric band.

The exercise routine that the Mexican actress followed (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

The exercise routine that the Mexican actress followed (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

The exercise routine that the Mexican actress followed (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

THIS IS HOW GISELLA ABOUMRAD LOOKS CURRENTLY

After the surgery, Gisella Aboumrad followed a strict procedure to obtain the results she was looking for and now she looks like this:

The new figure of the Mexican actress (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

The new figure of the Mexican actress (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

The new figure of the Mexican actress (Photo: Gisella Aboumrad / Instagram)

COMPARATIVE VIDEO OF YOUR BEFORE AND AFTER

Gisella Aboumrad shared several clips to show the difference from her previous weight and what her new figure is like.

WHO IS GISELLA ABOUMRAD?

Gisella Aboumrad was born in Mexico City on December 16, 1979. She is a Mexican actress, comedian and writer who became known for her work in the world of acting on Televisa and Telemundo.

His performance on the comedy show “La Parodia” alongside Angélica Vale and Arath de la Torre; as well as the soap operas “Without breasts there is paradise” and “Loli’s luck”, have led her to be better known.

WHAT IS LOLI’S LUCK ABOUT?

In “Loli’s luck, Silvia Navarro enters the skin of Loli Aguilar, a successful and independent woman who works as an executive producer at Global Radio Group, the number one radio station on the West Coast of the United States.

While Loli’s career is on the rise, her love life takes a backseat as she enjoys her freedom and uncompromising life.

However, her life takes an unexpected turn when Mariana (Jacky Bracamontes), her best friend, dies and leaves everything to Loli, including her two children. MORE DETAILS HERE.