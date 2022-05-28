This is what Gloria Trevi looked like in her youth

Glory de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz, artistically known as Gloria Trevi, is the unforgettable Mexican singer, actress, producer and businesswoman who rose to fame from a very young age thanks to her powerful voice. The artist was born on February 15, 1968 in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. since I was a girl, Glory He knew that he would dedicate himself to music, so he moved to Mexico City in 1985 when he was only 17 years old, to begin his artistic career. As they say, the rest is history.

Gloria Trevi She knew very well that her dream of being a famous singer and actress could be real, so she did everything to achieve it. In the ’90s, she made her film debut acting in the movies “Free hair”, “Old Shoes” Y “A potato without ketchup”, captivating audiences with her rebellious clothing and personality, her charming voice and her giant messy hair. For those movies she already recorded songs and they became a success in Mexico and throughout Latin America.

fountaincurrently has 13 studio albums, and a great career behind her that defines her as one of the most influential and important singers of Mexico. At 54 years old, Glory continues to give live shows in the same way as years ago, with incredible ease and energy. Of course, his voice is still intact. And, few know it, but fountain continues to release new music looking for a more renewed style. A month ago she released “He was wrong”a new single with a video included in which the beautiful actress is seen singing on the beach.

In addition, the singer uses her social network Instagram a lot to share photo sessions in which she impresses her fans with her intact beauty, as well as shares everyday moments of her life that touch Internet users.

Gloria Trevi in ​​her youth

Gloria Trevi had a huge impact on Latin American pop culture in the ’90s. Her unmistakable style of broken and colorful garments, and of a free and rebellious girl led fans to keep that recorded image. Despite the passing of the years, everyone longs to go back in time and see the artist again how in her youth. It is that, at 20 years old, she already enchanted the world with her talent and his brand new beauty.