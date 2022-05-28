Entertainment

This is what Gloria Trevi looked like in her youth

Glory de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz, artistically known as Gloria Trevi, is the unforgettable Mexican singer, actress, producer and businesswoman who rose to fame from a very young age thanks to her powerful voice. The artist was born on February 15, 1968 in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. since I was a girl, Glory He knew that he would dedicate himself to music, so he moved to Mexico City in 1985 when he was only 17 years old, to begin his artistic career. As they say, the rest is history.

Gloria Trevi She knew very well that her dream of being a famous singer and actress could be real, so she did everything to achieve it. In the ’90s, she made her film debut acting in the movies “Free hair”, “Old Shoes” Y “A potato without ketchup”, captivating audiences with her rebellious clothing and personality, her charming voice and her giant messy hair. For those movies she already recorded songs and they became a success in Mexico and throughout Latin America.

