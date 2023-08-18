This is what happened when 15 prominent Twitter personalities joined Threads – En Segundos Panama

Threads, Meta’s new social app, got off to a fast start this month when it hit 100 million downloads in less than a week. With this much momentum, the app seemed on its way to dethrone Twitter.

However, fast downloads don’t necessarily translate into long-term success. The question now is whether the threads have the staying power.

So, we started an experiment. We’ve put together a list of the fifteen most followed celebrities on Twitter and high-profile figures who have joined the threads, including Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Gates, Britney Spears, Shakira and Oprah Winfrey . We then compared their activity on Twitter to their activity on Threads every day since July 5, the launch date of Threads. We also looked at what they were doing on Instagram, which is owned by Meta and developed Threads.

The idea was to see which social platform celebrities were most active in, refusing to comment or not responding to requests for comment. What we discovered is only an early glimpse, but it may provide some clues as to where the threads are headed.

Initially, many celebrities welcomed Threads with open arms.

DeGeneres, who joined Twitter in 2008, had not tweeted since late April. When Threads launched, he was one of the first 3,000 people to download the app.

Welcome to Gay Twitter!” he posted on the threads on July 5, and his message soon had more than 7,000 responses.

Of the fifteen celebrities we followed, DeGeneres was one of three who stopped posting on Twitter in recent months and became active again on the threads. The other two were Selena Gomez, who had not tweeted since late May, and Winfrey, who had not tweeted since January. Gomez used Threads to greet her fans, while Winfrey revealed that she was on Threads to promote the musical remake of the film “The Color Purple”, which she produced.

Other celebrities, such as Demi Lovato, began posting more regularly on the threads than on Twitter. In the first week following the release of Threads, Lovato posted six times on Threads and shared two replies to one of her posts, but posted only once on Twitter to promote a rock version of her hit “Sorry Not Sorry”. .

Lovato used Threads to interact with her followers, asking them for music recommendations and sentences for Threads, even though her followers on the app were a small fraction of the followers she amassed on Twitter. As of Wednesday, he had 2 million followers on Threads and 53 million followers on Twitter.

Before Slowing Down, Wiz Khalifa Was Most Prolific On Threads

Of the celebrities we followed, Wiz Khalifa was by far the most active on the threads, with original posts as well as messages and reactions from other people.

The rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, posted on Threads an average of 38 times per day during the first two weeks of the app’s launch, compared to an average of five per day on Twitter.

His threads often post text, photos and videos mixed with anecdotes about his personal life. “I’m proud to bring weed to Threads,” he wrote in his first post on July 5, which was accompanied by a short video of him lighting up a marijuana joint.

However, the rapper’s activity on the threads gradually subsided. In the first week of its release, she replied to over a hundred posts, most of them from people who had responded to her posts. The number dropped in the second week, with fewer original posts and shares.

By 16 July, he increased his activity on Twitter, where he sometimes posted more than ten times a day. He is still more active on the threads, but has started posting similar content on both platforms.

Instagram wins!

Of the fifteen celebrities who appear in the threads, four, Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus, did not post on the new app.

And, like Khalifa, other celebrities have lost some of their initial enthusiasm for threads. After being active on the app’s threads for the first week, Shakira had not posted on it since July 13. DeGeneres, who posted six times in her first week on the threads, posted only once in the past week.

The fall in their conversation was not unusual. According to data from Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm, the average time users spent on threads was 3.3 minutes per day on Monday, up from 19 minutes on July 6. In contrast, users spent an average of 60 minutes per day on Instagram and 29.3 minutes on Twitter, according to Sensor Tower.

