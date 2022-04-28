This is what happens if you don’t update to the latest version of iOS on your iPhone

Whenever a new stable version of an Apple operating system appears, we warn you: it is very important to keep our devices updated. That is why the company itself wants these updates to be done automatically and that option is activated by default.

Not updating iOS on your iPhone by postponing the installation of new versions, either due to lack of space or sheer laziness, has its consequences, which may seem small at first but over time they can become big problems.

No news, no correct synchronization and no security

First of all, actively ignoring or slowing down updates will start a loop. In it, on a daily basis, the iPhone will remind you to update at some point during the day (it will probably suggest doing it at night), and you will tell it no. Welcome to your new daily routine of forcing the system to be out of date with at least one interruption per day.

Not having all of our Apple devices running the latest possible version of their systems can cause compatibility issues between applications and services. The synchronization of Notes or Reminders in iCloud, for example, will depend on whether your iPhone has the latest version of iOS or not. You won’t be able to see your notes on the rest of your terminals if you don’t update.

Of course, one of the most important effects is that of security. Apple updates iOS to protect itself from vulnerabilities and security attacks that appear regularly, and if we stay with older versions we will be defenseless against deceptions of phishing and other types of malware. iOS and the App Store are very secure, but no operating system is perfect.

Nor will you be able to enjoy the latest software and hardware developments. from Apple. A quick example: Universal Control or Face ID with a mask require iOS 15.4 to work. If you don’t have it installed you won’t be able to enjoy that feature. Or if you don’t update to iOS 15.4.1 you will still have an issue that causes higher than normal battery drain on iPhone.

Therefore, we insist: always, always try to have the latest version of iOS on your iPhone. And we extend it to the rest of Apple operating systems and devices. Doing so also forces you to perform regular maintenance tasks (such as having a minimum of free space or always remembering your access codes and passwords), which in the long run means that your iPhone will be in better condition for longer. There is no healthier habit.