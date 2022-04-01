this is what happens if you drink warm water before bed

A simple gesture, a panacea for our health and an ally of cholesterol, blood sugar and a friend of the heart. What Happens to Drinking Warm Water Before Bedtime.

According to research if we drink hot water 10 minutes before our bedtime body will benefit greatly. Favoring the blood circulationeliminating the toxins and producing sweat.

All this stimulates the sleep and makes us sleep well. Drinking water it helps so much to normalize the temperature of the body. Help our body a detoxify it’s at digest. It nourishes the cells and carries out a careful process of purification.

It also gives us the feeling of satiety helping the metabolism. Water is a great ally of ours brain and of memory. Also there leather draws its benefits by appearing more bright, healthy and young.

Water and food allies for sleep

What is thewater that we drink regularly? First of all it is important to read the well‘label and focus on each item that describes the elements present in it.

Bicarbonates, chlorides, sulfates, magnesium, potassium, calcium and sodium are generally present inwater. Much attention should be given to chemical additives how ammonia nitrates, nitrites, chlorides. The fixed residue must not exceed i 1500mg / l. Between 12 and 25 degrees must wander around the temperature optimal water. The pH must be between 6.5 and 9.5.

As in all things though we exceed in the consumption of water this leads our body to excessive sweating. Removal of the sweat glands.

The heart and the brain suffer from problems. When the consumption of water it is excessive we can also have problems withinsomnia because there is an influence on the hormone that regulates the activity of kidneys during sleep.

To help the sleep to be better we must ingest foods rich in melatonin. For example the bananas they help us a lot to sleep well being very rich in magnesium which relaxes the muscles. They contain the tryptophan, an amino acid that produces its own serotonin ally of the brain.

In addition to owning the melatonin the bananas they also have the serotoninalso an ally of the good sleep. A great effect calming which leads us straight to sleep well. Sleep conciliatory foods are tomatoes, peppers, courgettes and aubergines.

To keep the glycemia the peas they are allies because they have a low glycemic index. Even the Fava beans, the beans and the lentils together with peas they are excellent allies to keep it at bay glycemia. Cabbage and broccoli, they are great for blood sugar levels, as well as rocket, chard, spinach, lettuce and all green leafy vegetables.