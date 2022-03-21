this is what happens if you eat wholemeal bread

Nutrition can be a valid ally for our health: this is what happens to blood pressure and blood sugar if you eat wholemeal bread

There high pressure and blood sugar are among the most common health problems of all. Precisely for this reason, in fact, they are treated in a specific way under the advice of their own doctor of trust. In this, nutrition can play a fundamental role in the prevention and treatment of these problems.

Among the most used foods of all is the bread, which it is often difficult to give up. However, it is not a particularly recommended food as it is rich in gluten. But what happens to blood pressure and blood sugar if you eat whole grain bread?

What happens to blood pressure and blood sugar if you eat whole wheat bread

According to a recent study, replace white bread with that whole wheat it can have effects on our body, especially for those who suffer from high blood pressure and blood sugar. L’daily intake of whole grains, in fact, can positively affect the development of heart disease.

The researchers conducted a study on approx 3,100 patients over 50, over a period of 18 years. THE results gods suggested changes substantial in 5 risk factors specific. Among these are the variation of weightthe levels of triglyceridesthe pressure blood levels, levels of cholesterol HDL and the glycemia.

THE changes records varied based on the portion of whole grains that were consumed each day. In particular, these could range from half a serving per day up to three or more servings, which was the recommended one. The latter, in fact, consisted of 1 slice of wholemeal breadhalf a cup of brown rice or half a cup of oatmeal.

What the study results say

Those who took it daily 3 servings of whole grains, they recorded a less weight change compared to those who were not getting enough whole grains.

Those who ate fewer whole grains recorded a greater increase in sugar levels in blood and blood pressure. Finally, an increase in the waistline it was related to a lower intake of whole grains, as well as a greater average drop in levels of triglycerides.

Whole grains play a very useful role in prevention against the onset of heart disease. This is because these foods are rich in dietary fiber in addition to potassium, magnesium And antioxidantswhich contribute to lower blood pressure.