This is what happens if you stop brushing your teeth

Although it is recommended brush your teeth three times a day, with schedule mismatches, rushing or plans away from home, we can all forget from time to time to follow these recommendations. However, what happens when forgetfulness becomes a habit? The consequences can be tragic for our oral health.

Appearance of plaque… and bad breath

One of the first consequences that the toothpaste has not made an appearance in our mouth is the appearance of plaque.

This layer that acts as a deposit for bacteria usually appears on the outside of the teeth. The damage it causes is remediable.but, if we take it as usual and continue without brushing our teeth, the appearance of plaque will grow together with the bad breath.





Gingivitis: inflammation of the gums

If the habit of not brushing your teeth begins to spread over time, the accumulation of plaque will be thicker and thicker.

Its main consequence? That gingivitis begins to develop, disease that affects the gums and causes inflammation in the area, a reddish tone of the tissues and swelling. If it is not treated in time, it can cause bleeding, pain and become more dangerous diseases.

Whitish spots on the teeth and cavities

Not maintaining a minimum oral hygiene can also cause the bacteria that live inside the mouth and that have been accumulating to begin to decompose.

As a result, the gums will be completely red and swollenIn addition, the risk of suffering from cavities will be totally immediate, especially if sugary foods are consumed in the diet.





Another consequence will be the appearance of whitish spots on the enamel of the teeth. Although the reason for these white dots is not always related to oral hygiene, when they appear when brushing is stopped, indicate a decalcification of the enamelwhich translates as a deterioration of the dental pieces.

advanced periodontitis

The aforementioned damages will occur more or less quickly depending on the genetics of each person or their age. However, one of the most serious consequences that can be suffered if a correct oral cleaning is not maintained is advanced periodontitis.

Is severe gum infection It affects the soft tissues that cover and protect the roots of the teeth. It directly damages the bone that supports the pieces, so if you do not act on time or put the case in the hands of professionals, it is most likely that you will lose the tooth completely.





Tips for maintaining healthy oral health

In this case we talk about poor oral hygiene as the origin of periodontal diseases, but we must not forget other causes for which these conditions end up developing.

Some of the factors that we must avoid for this are:

-Poor oral hygiene, It is the main cause of the development of gingivitis and periodontitis. Not removing the remains of food that accumulate in the mouth increases the appearance of bacteria, the origin of diseases. For this, it is important to combine traditional brushing with other dental tools such as dental floss or an irrigator and, in turn, go to regular cleanings in the dental office.

-Avoid tobacco. Smoking is one of the most harmful habits, not only for our oral health, but also for our health in general. Tobacco increases the risk of suffering from periodontitis three times more and, being a vasoconstrictor, reduces the blood supply to the gums, causing them to appear paler that conceals the inflammation, which also delays the diagnosis of the disease.





-Avoid stress, a diet high in sugars or alcohol. Episodes of anxiety and high stress situations increase the levels of the hormone cortisone, which can lower the immune system, making us more prone to these inflammations. On the other hand, eating a diet high in sugars and regularly consuming alcohol also increase the possibility of suffering from periodontal diseases.